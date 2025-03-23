Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $70.37 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $88.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -97.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $302.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. Equities analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Procore Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $99,539.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,954,807.27. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total transaction of $93,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480. This trade represents a 84.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,738 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.