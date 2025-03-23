Whittier Trust Co. Has $560,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,306,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,389,637,000 after buying an additional 5,869,795 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Shopify by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,095,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,374 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Shopify by 28.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,408,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,981 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,323,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,074,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.53. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shopify from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shopify from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

Get Our Latest Report on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.