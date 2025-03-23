Whittier Trust Co. Has $686,000 Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SYY opened at $71.12 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.44%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,408. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

