Whittier Trust Co. Has $993,000 Stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,672,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in ICON Public by 472.2% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 177,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,279,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICLR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on ICON Public from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $221.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $184.87 on Friday. ICON Public Limited has a 12 month low of $174.93 and a 12 month high of $347.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.31.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.