Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 18,954 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 120.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE MUFG opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $180.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

