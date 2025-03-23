Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires New Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 30,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WES has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

WES opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $33.64 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.85%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

