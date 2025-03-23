Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 255,610.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,007,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,106 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,203,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,957,000 after purchasing an additional 891,252 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,585,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 442,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 188,239 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,437,000.

NYSEARCA SPIB opened at $33.19 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $33.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

