Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 811,711 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $358,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

