Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 53,569 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $165,952,000. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,496,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.84. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

