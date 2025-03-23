Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.42.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $289.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.25. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $266.75 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.