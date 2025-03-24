1,309 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by Millstone Evans Group LLC

Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $58.64 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $145.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

