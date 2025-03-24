2,403 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 96.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at about $558,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VMI. StockNews.com lowered Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair lowered Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 12.5 %

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $285.69 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $379.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.40.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.83%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.