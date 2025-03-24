5,044 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Acquired by Clune & Associates LTD.

Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.54 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.32.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

