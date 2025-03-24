556 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Purchased by Millstone Evans Group LLC

Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,788,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $81.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.79 and a 52-week high of $106.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

