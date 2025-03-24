842 Shares in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 107.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after acquiring an additional 238,064 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 168,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,641,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,286,000 after purchasing an additional 286,380 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $2,309,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,837.91. This trade represents a 49.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,360 shares of company stock worth $16,006,428. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RYAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.27.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $71.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.80 million. Analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

