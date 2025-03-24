Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $129.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $124.66 and a 1 year high of $207.83.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $444.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.47 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KWR. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.