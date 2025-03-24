AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 214.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AGCO by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,978,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,661,000 after acquiring an additional 80,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,121,000 after buying an additional 80,516 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 699,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,383,000 after acquiring an additional 133,492 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 623,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,024,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $93.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $84.35 and a one year high of $125.76.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is -20.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

