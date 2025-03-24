American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 524,814 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $133,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ADC opened at $75.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $54.78 and a 52 week high of $78.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities downgraded Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

