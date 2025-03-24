Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by McCollum Christoferson Group LLC

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.5% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $204.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.11%.

In related news, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,928.04. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $5,082,860 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

