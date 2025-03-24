Analyzing Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) and Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN)

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) and Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hello Group and Hayden Hall, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hello Group 2 2 2 0 2.00 Hayden Hall 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hello Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.57%. Given Hello Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hello Group is more favorable than Hayden Hall.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

51.0% of Hello Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Hello Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Hayden Hall shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hello Group and Hayden Hall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hello Group 11.98% 11.41% 7.51% Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hello Group and Hayden Hall”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hello Group $10.56 billion 0.09 $275.72 million $0.78 8.42 Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hello Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hayden Hall.

Summary

Hello Group beats Hayden Hall on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc. provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names. The company also provides livestream services for various content and activities comprising talent shows, such as singing, dancing, and talk shows, as well as casual chatting, and other forms of interactions between broadcasters and viewers; value-added services; advertising and marketing services; and mobile games. The company was formerly known as Momo Inc. and changed its name to Hello Group Inc. in August 2021. Hello Group Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Hayden Hall

Hayden Hall, Inc. develops communications software solutions. The company offers convergent network mediation, OSS integration, network management, and electronic bonding solutions. Its solutions are used for protocol translation, data transformation, element and network management, OSS application integration, and OSS exchange services. Hayden Hall, Inc. was formerly known as Vertel Corporation and changed its name to Hayden Hall, Inc. in January 2009. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

