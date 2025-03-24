Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,425,000 after acquiring an additional 763,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 987,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,113,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $105.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $109.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.43%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered American Electric Power from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.92.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

