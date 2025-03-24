AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,822,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,875,048 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $155,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $27.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $194.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

