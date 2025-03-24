Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Sold by Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVRE. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4,382.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,127,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,102,704 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,239,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,187,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after buying an additional 118,936 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 46,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 39,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVRE opened at $42.84 on Monday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $48.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $551.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.01.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.