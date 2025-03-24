AXQ Capital LP Invests $335,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,974,000 after acquiring an additional 149,114 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLI opened at $162.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.34. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $122.14 and a one year high of $192.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $201.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

