AXQ Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

AXQ Capital LP reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. This represents a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $157,443.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 151,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,826.50. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,065 shares of company stock worth $7,660,165. 23.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Z has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:Z opened at $71.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.60, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.27. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $89.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.60.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

