AXQ Capital LP Sells 2,827 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

AXQ Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 985.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CXT stock opened at $52.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1 year low of $52.02 and a 1 year high of $67.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

