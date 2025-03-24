Best Leisure Stocks To Watch Now – March 21st

Apollo Global Management, VICI Properties, MGM Resorts International, Trip.com Group, Hyatt Hotels, NetEase, and Ryman Hospitality Properties are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to shares of companies that operate in industries related to recreation, entertainment, or tourism, such as hotels, resorts, travel agencies, and amusement parks. These stocks tend to be influenced by consumer spending habits and broader economic trends, as they rely on discretionary income for leisure activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $144.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,066. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $31.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,467,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,991. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,444,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,184. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,088. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.60.

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

H stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.39. The company had a trading volume of 615,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,709. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.20.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.32. The stock had a trading volume of 655,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,077. NetEase has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $110.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

NYSE RHP traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $93.92. 554,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,815. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

