Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.92.

Several brokerages have commented on BYND. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BYND

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,302,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 733,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth $1,746,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 49,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $10.31.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.