Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.92.
Several brokerages have commented on BYND. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $10.31.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Beyond Meat
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
