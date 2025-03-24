Bindi Metals Limited (ASX:BIM) Insider Ariel King Purchases 192,592 Shares

Bindi Metals Limited (ASX:BIM – Get Free Report) insider Ariel King bought 192,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$15,599.95 ($9,811.29).
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -0.57.
