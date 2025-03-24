Blockchain Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 21st

Oracle, Globant, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, and Applied Digital are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that incorporate blockchain technology into their business models or operations. These firms may develop or use distributed ledger systems for payment processing, supply chain management, data security, or expanding cryptocurrency ecosystems, offering investors exposure to the evolving digital finance and technology landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $152.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,466,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496,992. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.77. Oracle has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $198.31. The firm has a market cap of $426.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE GLOB traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $131.13. 378,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,182. Globant has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $238.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,099,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,166,617. Riot Platforms has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $15.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 4.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Core Scientific stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,999,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,246,547. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 6.83. Core Scientific has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 5,762,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,334,869. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 4.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Featured Stories