Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,217 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Sysco by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This trade represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %

Sysco stock opened at $71.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.32.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

