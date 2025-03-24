Boston Partners Buys Shares of 33,953 DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI)

Boston Partners bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 33,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,026,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the third quarter worth about $81,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on DoubleDown Interactive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDI opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 19.38 and a quick ratio of 21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

