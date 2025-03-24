Boston Partners Purchases New Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,523,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 441,108 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,788,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 172,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue Trading Down 0.7 %

TrueBlue stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $171.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. Analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on TBI

Insider Transactions at TrueBlue

In other news, CFO Carl Schweihs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,943.75. This trade represents a 6.39 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Taryn R. Owen acquired 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $75,645.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,696.08. This trade represents a 3.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,235 shares of company stock worth $151,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

(Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.