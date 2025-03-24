Boston Partners Raises Stock Holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 199,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 141.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 178,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 104,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Legacy Housing

In other news, Director Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $247,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 394,254 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,107.10. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $25.74 on Monday. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $621.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

