Boston Partners Sells 217,339 Shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO)

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,339 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Silvaco Group were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVCO. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Silvaco Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Silvaco Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Silvaco Group in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the third quarter worth about $216,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,461,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,933,191.30. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SVCO. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Silvaco Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Silvaco Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SVCO opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $147.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

