Boston Partners Takes $324,000 Position in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 154,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Insider Transactions at Brilliant Earth Group

In other news, insider Sharon Dziesietnik sold 20,792 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,993.50. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

BRLT stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.86 million, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

