Boston Partners Takes $427,000 Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 46,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth $374,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in CleanSpark by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 184,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 85,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,194,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 208,862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $674,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

CleanSpark Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $7.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.64 and a beta of 4.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $112,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,059,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,551,228.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $95,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,450,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,106.40. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,186 shares of company stock valued at $246,375. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

