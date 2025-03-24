Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Target Price at $93.45

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

NYSE TXT opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. Textron has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $97.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $396,178.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,733,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $591,523,000 after buying an additional 1,167,105 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,483,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $572,465,000 after buying an additional 333,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,595,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,619,000 after buying an additional 164,964 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,859,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,249,000 after buying an additional 302,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,803,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,971,000 after buying an additional 155,384 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

