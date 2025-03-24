Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 115.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. CRH comprises approximately 1.9% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,562,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,605,000 after buying an additional 114,072 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,732,000 after buying an additional 232,977 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRH shares. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $94.79 on Monday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $110.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Stories

