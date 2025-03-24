Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.2% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 650.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $196,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director William A. Wulfsohn acquired 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,012.11. This trade represents a 53.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $88.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $72.49 and a twelve month high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

