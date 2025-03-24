CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director Sells $305,813.90 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) Director Eileen Schloss sold 34,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $305,813.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,342.06. This represents a 38.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

CCCS opened at $9.00 on Monday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 20th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCCS

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.