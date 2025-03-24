Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $382,000 in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,002 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,810,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 80.6% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,779,000 after purchasing an additional 374,926 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 28.4% in the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 699,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,645,000 after purchasing an additional 154,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 85,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.14.

Primoris Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $63.68 on Monday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $90.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $3,935,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,623.60. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $307,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,868.64. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,888 shares of company stock worth $4,310,043 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

