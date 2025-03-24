Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $367,000 Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAE. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $7,849,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HAE stock opened at $64.08 on Monday. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.22.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

