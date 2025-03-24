Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $420,000 Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,629 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $4,618,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Maximus by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 296,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Maximus by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 12.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,552,000 after purchasing an additional 102,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of MMS opened at $67.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. Research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. This trade represents a 11.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,167.68. The trade was a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMS shares. Raymond James upgraded Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

