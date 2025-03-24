Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter worth about $460,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after acquiring an additional 55,136 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 77,718 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure Price Performance

YOU opened at $25.70 on Monday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Clear Secure

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

