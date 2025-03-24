Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $1,819,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in International Paper by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 287,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $726,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $3,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $51.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $60.36.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.