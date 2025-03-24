Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 959 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $116.19 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.36 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.92.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

