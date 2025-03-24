Community Bank N.A. Sells 531 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $189.82 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $176.09 and a one year high of $206.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

