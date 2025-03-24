Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 17,861 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 855,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $41,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

VTIP stock opened at $49.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

