ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 162,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $16,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,081,491,000 after buying an additional 12,751,120 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.05.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:COP opened at $102.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

